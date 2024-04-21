Messi scores twice, Inter Miami beats Nashville SC 3-1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored twice to increase his Major League Soccer-leading total to seven and also had an assist to lead Inter Miami over Nashville SC 3-1. Messi had his second two-goal game in MLS after scoring two against Orlando on March 2. He has a goal or assist in each of the six league matches he’s played, missing four because of injury. Sergio Busquets scored his first goal with Miami since joining former Barcelona teammate Messi last summer. Miami (5-2-3, 21 points) is unbeaten in five matches against Nashville since Messi’s arrival. Miami also remained in first place in the Eastern Conference. For the second consecutive week, Miami allowed a goal in the opening minutes when an own goal by Miami defender Franco Neri put Nashville ahead.

