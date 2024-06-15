Messi scores twice in return to Argentina lineup in 4-1 win over Guatemala

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN The Associated Press
Argentina forward Lionel Messi lunges for the ball next to Guatemala midfielder Marco Dominguez during the first half of an international friendly soccer match, Friday, June 14, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored twice and assisted on another goal in his first international start since November and Argentina outclassed Guatemala 4-1 to complete its 2024 Copa America preparations. Messi went the full 90 minutes for manager Lionel Scaloni after playing 35 off the bench in a 1-0 win over fellow Copa America contenders Ecuador on Sunday in Chicago. He previously missed a pair of international friendlies in March with a hamstring issue that has also contributed to his half-dozen absences for Inter Miami in MLS play. Lautaro Martinez also scored twice after Guatemala took a surprise early lead.

