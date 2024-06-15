Messi scores twice in return to Argentina lineup in 4-1 win over Guatemala

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored twice and assisted on another goal in his first international start since November and Argentina outclassed Guatemala 4-1 to complete its 2024 Copa America preparations. Messi went the full 90 minutes for manager Lionel Scaloni after playing 35 off the bench in a 1-0 win over fellow Copa America contenders Ecuador on Sunday in Chicago. He previously missed a pair of international friendlies in March with a hamstring issue that has also contributed to his half-dozen absences for Inter Miami in MLS play. Lautaro Martinez also scored twice after Guatemala took a surprise early lead.

