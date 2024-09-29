Messi scores, Inter Miami moves closer to No. 1 seed with 1-1 draw against Charlotte FC

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi moved Inter Miami another step closer to the No. 1 seed for the MLS Cup playoffs. Messi scored in the 67th minute and Inter Miami pushed its unbeaten streak to eight straight Major League Soccer matches with a 1-1 tie against Charlotte FC on Saturday night. It was Messi’s 15th goal in 16 league matches this season. The tie, combined with Columbus’ 2-2 draw with D.C. United on Saturday, left Inter Miami eight points clear of the Crew for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

