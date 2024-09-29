Messi scores, Inter Miami moves closer to No. 1 seed with 1-1 draw against Charlotte FC

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Charlotte FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell]

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi moved Inter Miami another step closer to the No. 1 seed for the MLS Cup playoffs. Messi scored in the 67th minute and Inter Miami pushed its unbeaten streak to eight straight Major League Soccer matches with a 1-1 tie against Charlotte FC on Saturday night. It was Messi’s 15th goal in 16 league matches this season. The tie, combined with Columbus’ 2-2 draw with D.C. United on Saturday, left Inter Miami eight points clear of the Crew for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

