Messi scores from a free kick to give Argentina 1-0 win in South American World Cup qualifying

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Lionel Messi scored from a free kick in the 78th minute to give Argentina a 1-0 win against Ecuador in the first round of South American World Cup qualifying. Earlier Colombia beat Venezuela 1-0 with a header by Rafael Santos Borré in the 46th minute. Paraguay and Peru drew 0-0. The first round of South American qualifying will be completed on Friday when Brazil hosts Bolivia and Uruguay plays against Chile. All of the 10 teams of the region will play their second round on Tuesday.

