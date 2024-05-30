Messi scores, but Inter Miami’s 10-match MLS unbeaten streak ends in 3-1 loss to Atlanta United

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored yet again but it wasn’t enough as Inter Miami’s 10-match Major League Soccer winning streak came to an end with a 3-1 loss to Atlanta United. Saba Lobjanidze scored once in each half, Jamal Thiaré helped put the game away with a goal in the 73rd minute and Atlanta United snapped a nine-match MLS winless streak on Wednesday night. Atlanta United was 0-5-4 in MLS play since beating Chicago 3-0 on March 31. Messi had some good opportunities in the first half but could not connect.

