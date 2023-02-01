Messi scores as PSG moves 5 points clear but Mbappe injured

By JEROME PUGMIRE The Associated Press
PSG's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Montpellier and Paris Saint-Germain at the State La Mosson stadium in Montpellier, France, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Thibault Camus]

PARIS (AP) — World Cup winner Lionel Messi scored and Kylian Mbappé missed a twice-taken penalty before getting injured as Paris Saint-Germain won 3-1 at Montpellier to move five points clear at the top of the French league. Mbappé went down clutching his leg just under the right knee and limped off in the 21st minute. It was unclear exactly what his injury was. Television cameras also caught him rubbing the back of his left thigh as he walked off. Marseille won 2-0 at Nantes to extend its unbeaten run to 10 games overall and climb one point above Lens into second. Lens lost 1-0 against Nice for its first home league defeat and second overall.

