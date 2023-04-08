Messi scores and assists in PSG win; Angers finally wins

PARIS (AP) — One week after being jeered by his own fans Lionel Messi scored one goal and set up the other as Paris Saint-Germain won at a wasteful Nice 2-0 to maintain its six-point lead of the French league. Argentina’s Word Cup-winning star clipped in a cross from left back Nuno Mendes in the 26th minute. Messi’s corner from the left was headed home by veteran defender Sergio Ramos in the 76th. Nice was unbeaten in 14 matches overall before this game and missed several chances to score. Rock-bottom Angers beat Lille 1-0 at home to win for the first time in 22 league games.

