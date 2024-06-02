Messi scores 12th goal of season, MLS-leading Inter Miami comes back to tie St. Louis 3-3

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored his 12th goal of the season in his last Major League Soccer match before Copa America, and MLS-leading Inter Miami came from behind to tie St. Louis City 3-3. Miami (10-3-5, 35 points) took a two-point lead atop the Eastern Conference standings and in MLS overall, ahead of second-place Cincinnati (10-3-3, 33 points). Luis Suárez also scored his 12th goal for Inter Miami, and Jordi Alba had the tying goal in the 85th minute. Suárez and Messi are now tied for the team lead in goals, and are one shy of the MLS lead.

