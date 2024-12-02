Messi, Ronaldo only World XI nominees from clubs outside Europe as voted by players

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands (AP) — Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are still popular and respected by their fellow players even though they no longer play for European clubs. The 37-year-old Messi and 39-year-old Ronaldo are the only players not with clubs in Europe to be voted by their peers on a 26-man shortlist for the world team of the year. Voting is organized by global players’ union FIFPRO. The other 24 nominees all played in the past year in England, Germany, Spain and France. Messi plays for Inter Mimai in the United States and Ronaldo for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The World XI lineup is announced on Dec. 9.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.