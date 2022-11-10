Messi returns to training with PSG ahead of Sunday’s game

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi has returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain as expected after being rested for the French club’s previous league game because of some inflammation on his Achilles tendon. The Argentina forward is set to play a part in PSG’s home game against Auxerre on Sunday. It is the last match before Messi joins up with his Argentina teammates in Qatar for the World Cup. Argentina starts its campaign against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22 in Group C. Messi holds the national record with 90 goals for Argentina.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.