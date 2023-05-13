Messi returns to PSG lineup but Mbappé grabs spotlight as Ajaccio routed

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi returns to the Paris Saint-Germain lineup after a brief suspension and Kylian Mbappé grabs the spotlight with two goals as Ajaccio is routed 5-0. PSG is closer to a record 11th French title. PSG leads second-placed Lens by six points with three games left while defeat relegates 18th-placed Ajaccio. Mbappé moved onto a league-leading 26 goals. World Cup winner Messi missed PSG’s previous game because the club suspended him for traveling to Saudi Arabia for commercial reasons without authorization. The suspension was lifted this week. Messi received a mixed reception with some fans jeering him. In the other game Strasbourg beat Nice 2-0.

