Messi quickly starts the process of looking ahead after Inter Miami wins MLS Supporters Shield

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi is already thinking ahead to the next trophy. Inter Miami will be the No. 1 seed for the MLS Cup playoffs, the team clinching that spot and the Supporters Shield trophy with a 3-2 win at the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night. It was the league’s most-hyped regular season match of this season, maybe the most-hyped in a long time. Messi scored two goals for Inter Miami and indicated afterward that the team is still focused on winning the MLS Cup as the playoff champion.

