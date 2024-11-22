Messi praises Flick’s young guns as Barcelona visits Celta without Yamal

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Hansi Flick has Barcelona clicking again, and the best player in the club’s history has taken notice. Lionel Messi praised Flick’s willingness to give Barcelona’s youth players chances to play. That bet has paid off handsomely and invigorated a Barcelona that is playing its best soccer since Messi’s tearful exit three years ago. Messi says that he is “proud” to see how his former club is now playing with so many homegrown talents like Lamine Yamal. Barcelona visits Celta Vigo on Saturday leading the Spanish league by six points over Madrid. Yamal will miss the Celta match due to a right-ankle injury.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.