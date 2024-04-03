Messi out for Inter Miami’s CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg against Monterrey

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi was not suited up for Inter Miami’s game against Mexico’s Monterrey in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg. Messi, who is dealing with a right hamstring injury, has not played for Miami since March 13, when he left a 3-1 win over Nashville just a few minutes into the second half because of discomfort in his right hamstring. The 36-year-old also missed Argentina’s exhibitions this month against El Salvador and Costa Rica. The second leg of the quarterfinal will be played April 10 in Mexico.

