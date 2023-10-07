Messi on roster but not starting lineup for Inter Miami’s match against Cincinnati

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi was not in the starting lineup but was listed among Inter Miami’s reserves for its home match against Cincinnati on Saturday. The seven-time Ballon d’ Or winner, who has missed five of his last six games because of a leg injury, helped lead Miami to the Leagues Cup title over Nashville SC and U.S. Open runner-up finish since signing with the MLS club in July. Miami is 8-0-4 with Messi in the lineup but is 1-2-2 when the Argentine star forward has not played.

