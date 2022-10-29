Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all score in PSG win

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all scored as Paris Saint-Germain beat Troyes 4-3 in the French league. Carlos Soler was the other scorer at the Parc des Princes for PSG, which has a five-point lead over Lens. Marseille came from two goals down to draw with Strasbourg 2-2 in the other game on Saturday.
PSG's Lionel Messi, right, is challenged by Troyes' Ante Palaversa during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Troyes at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Francois Mori
PSG's Lionel Messi celebrates with this teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Troyes at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Francois Mori