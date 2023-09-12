Messi misses Argentina’s 3-0 win in Bolivia; Brazil beats Peru in World Cup qualifiers

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Lionel Messi missed Argentina’s 3-0 win in Bolivia as the World Cup champions put together back-to-back victories to start qualifying for 2026. The win at altitude in La Paz gave Argentina six points from its opening two matches. Brazil had a 1-0 win over Peru to move equal with Argentina at the top of the South American standings. Ecuador beat Uruguay 2-1 and Chile held Colombia to a 0-0 draw in other games on Tuesday. The result allowed Ecuador to erase its deficit in the standings, after FIFA deducted three points due to the falsification of birth information of defender Byron Castillo.

