Messi, Mbappé or Haaland to be FIFA best player in 2023. Women’s best is Bonmatí, Hermoso or Caicedo

ZURICH (AP) — The FIFA best men’s player award for 2023 will be another contest between Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland. FIFA has announced the shortlist with the same top three in the voting as for the Ballon d’Or prize that Messi won in October. That Ballon d’Or voting period included the 2022 World Cup won by a Messi-inspired Argentina. Messi already won a seventh career FIFA award in February that rewarded his title-winning performances in Qatar. The women’s best player shortlist features two 2023 World Cup winners, Aitana Bonmatí and Jenni Hermoso of Spain, plus Linda Caicedo of Colombia.

