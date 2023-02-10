Messi, Mbappe and Benzema battle for FIFA Best Player award

ZURICH (AP) — It’s Lionel Messi vs. Kylian Mbappé again, this time for the FIFA Best Men’s Player award for 2022. Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain and France’s superstar forward head the three-player shortlist announced by FIFA eight weeks after leading their teams in an epic final in Qatar. Karim Benzema completed the top three in the voting by a global panel of national team captains and coaches plus selected journalist and fans voting online.

