Messi loses fitness battle at Copa America, puts goal of playing 6th World Cup on hold

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Lionel Messi cried uncontrollably after he exited the Copa America final before fulltime for the first time in his career. Beyond the severe pain in his right ankle on Sunday night in Miami Gardens, the tears on the face of Argentina’s captain showed a deeper anguish. Despite winning the title in one of his “last battles,” as Messi described this Copa, the 37-year-old superstar did not pass the fitness test that could have opened the way for him to play his sixth World Cup in 2026. Argentina successfully defended its South American title with a hard-fought 1-0 extra-time win against Colombia.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.