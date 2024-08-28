Messi joins group training with Inter Miami, another step toward his return after ankle injury

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi returned to group training with Inter Miami on Wednesday, more than six weeks after the Argentina captain left the Copa America final with a badly sprained right ankle. There is still no official timetable for when Messi, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, will play again for Inter Miami — which has the best record in Major League Soccer so far this season. Inter Miami visits Chicago on Saturday, then doesn’t return to MLS play until a Sept. 14 match with Philadelphia. If Messi doesn’t play this weekend, that means he’d have two more weeks to continue rehabbing before returning to game action.

