Messi, Inter Miami schedule match in Hong Kong on Feb. 4

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are headed to Hong Kong. The club revealed plans Thursday for a Feb. 4 match there on its first international tour, part of its preseason before the 2024 Major League Soccer campaign. Messi and Inter Miami will face a team composed of top players from the First Division league in Hong Kong.

