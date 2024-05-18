Messi in starting lineup for Inter Miami’s match against DC United

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi returned to the starting lineup for Inter Miami’s match against DC United after missing the club’s previous game because of knee soreness. The Argentine star forward didn’t play in Inter Miami scoreless draw against Orlando City on Wednesday. Before his absence in the midweek match, Messi appeared in six consecutive games, playing the central role in Miami’s rise to the top of the MLS Eastern Conference. The start of Saturday’s match was in a weather delay after thunderstorms hit Chase Stadium before the club’s pregame drills.

