Messi in and Dybala out in Argentina squad for pre-Copa America friendlies

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Lionel Messi is in and Paulo Dybala is out of Argentina’s squad for friendlies against Ecuador and Guatemala before defending its Copa America title next month. The squad of 29 players was announced on Monday and will be cut by three by coach Lionel Scaloni when he finalizes the group on June 12. Midfielder Dybala was part of Argentina’s World Cup-winning squad in 2022.

