Messi honored with a statue at South America’s soccer HQ

LUQUE, Paraguay (AP) — The tributes have continued to pour in for Lionel Messi after Argentina’s World Cup win. The governing body for soccer in South America presented the 35-year-old Argentina star with a statue at its headquarters. It will be placed in its museum next to those of legendary players Pelé and Diego Maradona. Messi also received replicas of the World Cup and the Finalissima trophy during the ceremony before the Copa Libertadores draw. His teammates and coach Lionel Scaloni received miniature trophies as well, including that of the 2021 Copa America lifted in Brazil.

