Messi held scoreless but Inter Miami extends unbeaten string with 1-0 win over DC United

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi was kept off the scoresheet for the second consecutive match but Inter Miami extended its unbeaten string with a 1-0 win over DC United. Leo Campana scored four minutes into second half stoppage time as Miami, 6-0-3 since a 4-0 loss at the New York Red Bulls on March 23, avoided a second consecutive scoreless draw. Campana, who entered the match a minute earlier, received a pass from Sergio Busquets on the right wing and converted on a shot that landed inside the left post. The win improved Eastern Conference-leading Miami to 9-2-4 with 31 points. DC United dropped to 4-5-5 and 17 points. Messi returned to the lineup after missing Wednesday’s match at Orlando because of knee soreness.

