Messi has 3 shots on goal, exits in 2nd half in Inter Miami’s 1-0 loss to FC Dallas in MLS friendly

DALLAS (AP) — Lionel Messi had three shots on goal before exiting early in the second half in Inter Miami’s 1-0 loss to FC Dallas in an MLS preseason game at the Cotton Bowl. Messi took three shots in the first half and left the game about 15 minutes into the second half with Inter Miami trailing in front of an announced crowd of 32,221 in a game played in a drizzle and 40 degrees (4.4 Celsius). The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner had scored scored twice in Inter Miami’s comeback win over FC Dallas on Aug. 6 at Toyota Stadium. Forward Jesús Ferreira scored on an uncontested shot three minutes into the match to give FC Dallas an early lead that held up.

