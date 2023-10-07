Messi enters game in 2nd half but Inter Miami loses 1-0 to Cincinnati, ending playoff hopes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi’s entry into the game in the second half wasn’t enough as Inter Miami surrendered a late goal in a 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati, ending its post-season hopes. The seven-time Ballon d’ Or winner, who had missed five of his last six games because of a leg injury, was not in the starting lineup but was expected to play at some point in the match. He entered in the 55th minute and quickly drew a foul and free kick. His shot from 25 yards sailed high and wide. Cincinnati, in first place in the Eastern Conference, won the game on Álvaro Barreal’s goal in the 78th minute.

