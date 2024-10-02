Messi back in Argentina’s squad for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Lionel Messi will return to Argentina’s national team for the South American World Cup qualifying matches against Venezuela and Bolivia. The 37-year-old star had missed recent matches because of an ankle injury. Coach Lionel Scaloni announced his squad Wednesday for the matches at Venezuela on Oct. 10 and five days later in Buenos Aires against Bolivia. Messi did not play the two previous rounds after sustaining an injury in the Copa America final against Colombia.

