Messi and Ronaldo watch as Inter Miami and Al-Nassr play preseason game

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The reunion of soccer’s two biggest rivals started with Lionel Messi watching Inter Miami take on Al-Nassr from the bench and Cristiano Ronaldo sitting high up in the stands. Ronaldo had been ruled out because of a calf injury and Messi surprised fans in Saudi Arabia by sitting on the sidelines as the MLS team kicked off. Messi scored in Miami’s 4-3 defeat to Al-Hilal on Monday. Inter Miami’s pre-season tour continues in Asia with visits to Hong Kong and Japan.

