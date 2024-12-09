Messi and Ronaldo miss out on men’s FIFPRO World XI, Bronze equals record for women’s team

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands (AP) — No Lionel Messi and no Cristiano Ronaldo. The all-time soccer greats have not made the men’s world team of the year organized by global players’ union FIFPRO. It is the first time since 2006 that Messi has not been selected. This year’s team features six players from record 15-time Champions League winner Real Madrid and four from Premier League heavyweight Manchester City. Liverpool’s standout center half Virgil van Dijk is the other player selected. In the women’s vote Chelsea defender Lucy Bronze was selected for a record-equaling seventh time. Zambia striker Barbra Banda became the first African woman to make the team of the year and Brazilian veteran Marta returned.

