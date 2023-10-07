Messi and Miami miss MLS playoffs, eliminated with 1-0 loss to Cincinnati

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi’s first season in Major League Soccer will end without a trip to the playoffs following Inter Miami’s 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati. Messi entered in the 55th minute and went scoreless for the fourth straight league game since getting a goal in the 89th minute of his MLS debut. The defeat eliminated Miami from contention with two games remaining. He had missed five of the team’s six previous games in all competitions because of a leg injury. Cincinnati, in first place in the Eastern Conference, won the game on Álvaro Barreal’s goal in the 78th minute.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.