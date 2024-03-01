Messi and Inter Miami to skip US Open Cup, which has just 8 Major League Soccer teams enter

CHICAGO (AP) — Lionel Messi and Inter Miami won’t compete in this year’s U.S. Open Cup and just eight of Major League Soccer’s 26 American teams will enter the competition. Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles FC, Salt Lake, San Jose and Seattle will enter the 96-team competition. Houston is the defending tournament champion and the others were among the top seven teams from last year’s regular-season Supporters’ Shield standings not in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Houston beat Miami 2-1 in last year’s final. Messi missed the game because of an injury.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.