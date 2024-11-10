Messi and Inter Miami ousted from MLS playoffs. Atlanta United upsets top seeds 3-2 in Game 3

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — There will be no MLS Cup for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami this year. Atlanta United saw to that with a massive upset, sending the game’s most decorated player and biggest-spending team home earlier than anyone imagined. Jamal Thiaré scored twice, Bartosz Slisz’s header in the 76th minute was the eventual gamewinner, and Atlanta United stunned Inter Miami 3-2 on Saturday night to win their best-of-three first round MLS Cup playoff series in three games.

