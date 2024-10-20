Messi and Inter Miami finish with best record in MLS history, roll past New England 6-2

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi and Inter Miami have put together the best regular season in Major League Soccer history. Messi had three goals and an assist in the second half, Luis Suarez had a pair of first-half goals and Inter Miami beat the New England Revolution 6-2 on Saturday night, finishing the season with an MLS-record 74 points. That’s one more than the Revolution had in 2021. Inter Miami also finished with a 22-4-8 record, setting another MLS mark.

