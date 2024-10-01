Messi and Inter Miami are on the brink of the MLS Supporters’ Shield. But they want more

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — There are any number of ways for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami to wrap up the Supporters’ Shield and claim the No. 1 overall seed for the MLS Cup playoffs that start later this month. Here’s the easiest path: Win on Wednesday. The preseason Major League Soccer title favorites — with a lineup featuring Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets — are on the brink of another trophy. They can clinch the Supporters’ Shield, given to the team with the top MLS regular-season record on Wednesday night with a win at Columbus.

