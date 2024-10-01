Messi and Inter Miami are on the brink of the MLS Supporters’ Shield. But they want more

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10), right, vies with Charlotte FC defender Adilson Malanda (29) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell]

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — There are any number of ways for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami to wrap up the Supporters’ Shield and claim the No. 1 overall seed for the MLS Cup playoffs that start later this month. Here’s the easiest path: Win on Wednesday. The preseason Major League Soccer title favorites — with a lineup featuring Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets — are on the brink of another trophy. They can clinch the Supporters’ Shield, given to the team with the top MLS regular-season record on Wednesday night with a win at Columbus.

