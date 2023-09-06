Messi and Bonmati lead Ballon d’Or nominee lists, Ronaldo misses cut

PARIS (AP) — Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is back in contention for the prestigious award a year being omitted from the nomination list which this time doesn’t include longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi led Argentina to the World Cup title in December. He was named on Wednesday to the 30-man list of nominees along with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé for the prestigious award. Ronaldo is a five-time winner who now plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. He didn’t make the cut for the first time since 2003. The winner will be announced on Oct. 30. Aitana Bonmati who last week was named the UEFA women’s player of the year leads a list of six female nominees from Spain.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.