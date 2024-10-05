Messi among the Inter Miami regulars not in starting lineup for match at Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Lionel Messi was not in Inter Miami’s starting lineup for its match Saturday at Toronto, the next-to-last contest of the regular season for the MLS Supporters Shield winners. Also not in the starting 11 for Inter Miami: fellow standouts and would-be starters Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez and goalkeeper Drake Callender. Inter Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino indicated Friday that Messi’s workload would be a consideration now that the team has wrapped up the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage for the entirety of the MLS Cup playoffs.

