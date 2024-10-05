Messi among the Inter Miami regulars not in starting lineup for match at Toronto

By The Associated Press
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi dribbles the ball as Columbus Crew's Alexandru Matan defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jay LaPrete]

TORONTO (AP) — Lionel Messi was not in Inter Miami’s starting lineup for its match Saturday at Toronto, the next-to-last contest of the regular season for the MLS Supporters Shield winners. Also not in the starting 11 for Inter Miami: fellow standouts and would-be starters Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez and goalkeeper Drake Callender. Inter Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino indicated Friday that Messi’s workload would be a consideration now that the team has wrapped up the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage for the entirety of the MLS Cup playoffs.

