Messi among the Inter Miami regulars not in starting lineup, enters as sub in 1-0 win over Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Lionel Messi played off the bench for Inter Miami at Toronto, the next-to-last contest of the regular season for the MLS Supporters Shield winners. Messi came on as a reserve in the 61st minute, as did fellow would-be starter Sergio Busquets. Also out of the starting 11 for Inter Miami on Saturday were Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez and goalkeeper Drake Callender. Inter Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino indicated Friday that Messi’s workload would be a consideration now that the team has wrapped up the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage for the entirety of the MLS Cup playoffs.

