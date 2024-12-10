Merv Rettenmund, outfielder who won World Series titles with the Orioles and Reds, dies at 81

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Merv Rettenmund, an outfielder whose 13-year major league playing career included World Series titles with the Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds, has died. He was 81. The San Diego Padres announced Rettenmund’s death Sunday. Rettenmund played his first six seasons for the Orioles before spending two each with the Reds and Padres and three with the California Angels. He set career highs with a .322 batting average and 18 home runs for Baltimore in 1970, when the Orioles won their second of three straight pennants — and beat Cincinnati in the World Series. Rettenmund won the 1975 World Series with the Reds and later become a big league hitting coach.

