Mertz’s 3 TDs, career day rallies Florida to 41-39 victory over South Caroilna

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Graham Mertz threw for a career-best 423 yards and three touchdowns, the last a 21-yard throw to Ricky Pearsall with 47 seconds left, and Florida rallied from 10-points down in the fourth quarter to beat South Carolina 41-39. The Gators trailed 37-27 with 9:11 left after Spencer Rattler’s fourth TD throw for the Gamecocks. But Mertz led a pair of 75-yard scoring drives as Florida won its second straight Southeastern Conference game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.