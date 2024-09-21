Mertz passes for 3 scores and runs for another to help Florida beat Mississippi State 45-28

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Graham Mertz passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another to lead Florida over Mississippi State 45-28 on Saturday. The Gators had 503 yards of total offense and completed 93 percent of their passes with Mertz 19 of 21 for 201 yards and DJ Lagway completing all seven of his throws for 76 yards. Florida averaged 6.3 yards per carry with 36 rushes for 226 yards. The Gators were 6 of 9 on third downs. For the third straight week, the Bulldogs dug themselves a first-half hole. After being outscored 55-6 in the first half against Arizona State and Toledo, MSU trailed 28-14 against the Gators at the break.

