Merrimack grinds out 17-7 win over Sacred Heart as defense rules the day

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Tre Jordan III returned an interception 35 yards for a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter and Merrimack grinded out a 17-7 win over Sacred Heart. Jordan took a tipped pass and weaved his way through several would-be tacklers on his way to giving the Warriors a 10-7 lead with 13 minutes to go. Donovan Wadley added a 45-yard rushing score with seven minutes remaining. Merrimack stayed on the ground with 56 rushes for 225 yards and Wadley led the way with 102 yards on 10 carries. Two Warriors quarterbacks attempted only eight passes, completing none and throwing an interception while finishing with minus-18 yards.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.