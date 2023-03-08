Merrimack ends season on 11-game win streak, tops FDU in NEC

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Ziggy Reid scored 23 points, Jordan Minor had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Merrimack closed on an 8-0 run to beat Fairleigh Dickinson 67-66 to capture the Northeast Conference Tournament championship. Merrimack, which is ineligible for the NCAA Tournament due to a four-year transition to Division I, closed its season on an 11-game winning streak. Fairleigh Dickinson had already secured the conference’s automatic bid in the Big Dance but was seeking its seventh NEC Tournament title. Javon Bennett added 11 points and Jordan Derkack had eight points and 12 rebounds for top-seeded Merrimack. Minor, the NEC co-player of the year, was 8 of 17 from the field and he also had three blocks.

