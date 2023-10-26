Merrill Kelly to start World Series Game 2 for Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt to start Game 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Right-hander Merrill Kelly will start Game 2 of the World Series for the Arizona Diamondbacks and rookie Brandon Pfaadt will start Game 3 when the championship moves to Phoenix. Zac Gallen starts Friday night’s opener for Arizona and Nathan Eovaldi will be on the mound for Texas. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said he will wait until Friday to announce his Game 2 pitcher.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.