Merrifield and Blue Jays decline $18 million mutual option, allowing him to become free agent

TORONTO (AP) — Whit Merrifield and the Toronto Blue Jays both declined his $18 million mutual option for 2024, allowing the second baseman and outfielder to become a free agent. Merrifield gets a $500,000 buyout because the option was declined. The option was part of a two-year contract that paid $14.25 million. Acquired from Kansas City on Aug. 2, 2022, the 34-year-old Merrifield hit .272 this year with 11 homers and 67 RBIs this year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.