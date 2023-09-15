Meronk using pain of Ryder Cup omission to fuel title run at BMW PGA Championship

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Adrian Meronk is using the pain of his Ryder Cup omission to underpin a run for the most prestigious title on the European tour. The Polish player is in a three-way share of the lead midway through the second round of the BMW PGA Championship after shooting 4-under 68. Europe’s entire Ryder Cup team is in the field at Wentworth and all 12 of the players heading for Italy are behind Meronk. He feels aggrieved at not being one of Luke Donald’s captain’s picks after winning three European tour events since last July. Meronk says “I am trying to turn that disappointment and anger into fuel.”

