Meronk earns 3rd European tour win of the season to send a message to doubters after Ryder Cup snub

SAN ROQUE, Spain (AP) — Adrian Meronk wanted to show his worth after not making the Ryder Cup. He proved some of his doubters wrong by rallying to win the Andalucia Masters on Sunday for his third European tour victory of the season. Meronk overcame two bogeys in his first three holes to shoot a final-round 6-under 66 and finish at 16 under for the tournament to earn a one-stroke win over Matti Schmid. Meronk followed up the slow start by making two eagles on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine at the Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in southern Spain.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.