Merlier sprints to second victory on stage 18 of Giro, Pogacar maintains considerable lead

PADUA, Italy (AP) — Belgian rider Tim Merlier won a chaotic bunch sprint for his second victory at this year’s Giro d’Italia as Tadej Pogacar maintained his considerable lead with three days remaining. Merlier timed his last effort precisely to beat Jonathan Milan by less than half a wheel at the end of the 18th stage. Kaden Groves was third. Two-time Tour de France champion Pogacar remains seven minutes, 42 seconds ahead of Daniel Martinez with third-place Geraint Thomas 8:04 behind the Slovenian star. Friday’s 19th stage is an undulating stage with three categorized climbs in the final 60 kilometers (37 miles) of the 157-kilometer (98-mile) route from Mortegliano to Sappada.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.