Merino’s Arsenal debut on hold after he breaks bone in his shoulder in first training session

LONDON (AP) — Mikel Merino’s debut for Arsenal has been put on hold after the Spain midfielder sustained a broken bone in his shoulder in his first training session following his move for $42 million. Merino was in contention to play a part in Arsenal’s Premier League game at home to Brighton on Saturday after joining from Real Sociedad on Tuesday. However Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Merino was hurt when defender Gabriel Magalhaes fell on him during a practice session on Thursday. Arteta says “it looks like he’ll be out for a few weeks.”

